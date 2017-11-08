FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novartis cancer drug Kisqali succeeds in late-stage trial
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 8, 2017 / 6:39 AM / a day ago

Novartis cancer drug Kisqali succeeds in late-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Novartis drug Kisqali was shown effective in a late-stage trial in treating advanced or metastatic breast cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

In the so-called MONALEESA-7 trial, Kisqali (ribociclib) combination therapy met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival in premenopausal women with hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced breast cancer. This demonstrated superior efficacy of Kisqali combination therapy versus endocrine treatment alone, it said.

Novartis in August said Kisqali won European Union approval as first-line treatment for a tough-to-treat breast cancer, bolstering the drugmaker’s bid to challenge U.S. rival Pfizer’s Ibrance. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.