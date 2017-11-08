Novartis cancer drug Kisqali succeeds in late-stage trial

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Novartis drug Kisqali was shown effective in a late-stage trial in treating advanced or metastatic breast cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

In the so-called MONALEESA-7 trial, Kisqali (ribociclib) combination therapy met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival in premenopausal women with hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced breast cancer. This demonstrated superior efficacy of Kisqali combination therapy versus endocrine treatment alone, it said.

Novartis in August said Kisqali won European Union approval as first-line treatment for a tough-to-treat breast cancer, bolstering the drugmaker’s bid to challenge U.S. rival Pfizer’s Ibrance. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)