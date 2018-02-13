Novartis gets U.S. approval for bigger dose Glatopa MS treatment

ZURICH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Novartis’s Sandoz division said on Tuesday it has won approval in the United States for a larger dosage of its Glatopa treatment for multiple sclerosis patients.

The Food and Drugs Administration has approved the use of 40 milligrams per milliliter injection, taken three times per week, as a fully suitable generic version of the standard Copaxone treatment, the company said.

Sandoz had already offered the 20 mg/ml dosage to U.S. patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis since 2015.