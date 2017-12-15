FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis oncology head Strigini to retire
December 15, 2017 / 6:19 AM / a day ago

Novartis oncology head Strigini to retire

ZURICH, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Novartis oncology head Bruno Strigini will retire next year for personal reasons, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday, adding that it would announce his successor at a later date.

Strigini would leave the group’s executive committee at the end of this year and fully hand over his role in early 2018.

Chief Executive Joseph Jimenez praised Strigini for navigating the business through the patent expiration of blockbuster cancer drug Gleevec and leading the integration of the GSK oncology portfolio it acquired in 2015. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

