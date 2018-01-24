FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Autos
Sport
Entertainment
#Healthcare
January 24, 2018 / 1:05 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Novartis sees Entresto sales peak between $4 bln and $5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A senior Novartis executive “sees a path” for the Swiss drugmaker’s slow-starting heart failure medicine Entresto reaching between $4 billion and $5 billion in peak annual revenue after it finally hit the company’s internal 2017 target.

Entresto, introduced in 2015, brought in $507 million in revenue last year, just surpassing Novartis’s target of a half a billion dollars. That was better than some analysts had predicted before the company announced full-year results.

“I can definitely see a path to between $4 billion and $5 billion combined,” Paul Hudson, the Swiss drugmaker’s pharmeuticals unit head, said on Wednesday. The company has previously predicted Entresto peak sales of around $5 billion. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.