Novartis sees Entresto sales peak between $4 bln and $5 bln

ZURICH, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A senior Novartis executive “sees a path” for the Swiss drugmaker’s slow-starting heart failure medicine Entresto reaching between $4 billion and $5 billion in peak annual revenue after it finally hit the company’s internal 2017 target.

Entresto, introduced in 2015, brought in $507 million in revenue last year, just surpassing Novartis’s target of a half a billion dollars. That was better than some analysts had predicted before the company announced full-year results.

“I can definitely see a path to between $4 billion and $5 billion combined,” Paul Hudson, the Swiss drugmaker’s pharmeuticals unit head, said on Wednesday. The company has previously predicted Entresto peak sales of around $5 billion. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)