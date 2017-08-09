Novo Banco bondholders claim blocking stake

LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - A group of Novo Banco bondholders have built up a €2.5bn block representing around 30% of the notes at face value being targeted by the Portuguese bank in a liability management exercise and have said they want to hold talks with the lender before agreeing to any exchange offer.

Novo Banco launched its offer on July 24 to 36 classes of senior bonds, saying it needed the deal to be agreed if the proposed acquisition by US investor Lone Star, announced in March, was to be completed. The deadline for accepting the offer is October 2.

The bondholder group, represented by restructuring specialists PJT Partners, says it does not support the LME and in any case has enough bonds to block the proposals. “The group’s size and influence make it critical to the success of any LME. We encourage the bank to engage ... in an appropriate way to ensure that the LME is successful.”

Instead, the committee of bondholders says it wants to discuss “voluntary compromises” with the bank “in order to facilitate a successful sale process and subsequent rehabilitation of the bank”. It reiterated that it still did not see any legal basis for carrying out the exercise in the first place.

The latest statement from the bondholders said it still had not had any constructive dialogue with the bank or its regulator, the Bank of Portugal, despite being formed shortly after the Lone Star deal and accompanying plan to launch a tender offer to bondholders was first outlined in March.

The committee is unconvinced an LME is strictly necessary or legal to recapitalise the bank and complete the sale to Lone Star.

“There is no legal or regulatory basis for any LME. It is opportunistic and it has been designed solely to improve the terms of the transaction for Lone Star and the Resolution Fund,” it said, noting that both can waive the exercise as a condition to the sale.

EQUITY PARTICIPATION

The group is also unhappy with terms of the offer, saying they would force those accepting to give up their claims to further compensation and say it has not been made clear what terms the new output securities from the exchange will carry.

The bondholders warn that if the offer does not succeed it would affect financial stability in Portugal and make taxpayers liable for any bill for bailing out the financial sector.

“This outcome can be avoided with greater engagement by BdP [Bank of Portugal] and the bank. It is imperative, therefore, that the terms of the tender offer be amended to reflect a fairer proposal,” the committee said.

As an alternative it has offered to support Lone Star’s offer for the bank and work as minority investors in the institution, presumably by accepting equity for their notes.

“The committee reiterates its availability to work with you in a constructive manner with a view to agreeing revised transaction terms that can be announced to the market with the public support of the committee,” it said in the letter to the bank.

Novo Banco said in March it needed to generate €500m of capital from the exercise. The bonds targeted have a nominal value of €8.37bn. Bondholders with 75% of the face value of the bonds must agree if the deal is to succeed. Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Mediobanca are dealer managers.

The European Commission had required the Portuguese state to sell Novo Banco by August 3 this year to meet state aid rules. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)