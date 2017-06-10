FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Novo Nordisk reveals results from real-world study of Tresiba drug
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 10, 2017 / 5:00 PM / 2 months ago

Novo Nordisk reveals results from real-world study of Tresiba drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 10 (Reuters) - Danish diabetes drugmaker Novo Nordisk on Saturday presented its findings from the real-world study EU-TREAT at the American Diabetes Association's 77th Scientific Sessions.

* "Switching to Tresiba provides significant reductions in blood glucose and lower rates of hypoglycaemia in a real-world settings," Novo Nordisk said in a statement

* People with type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes experienced a significant reduction in HbA1c, a measure of long-term blood glucose levels, six months after switching to Tresiba from another basal insulin, primarily rival Sanofi's Lantus (insulin glargine), and its own insulin Levemir (insulin detemir), in a real-world setting

* Rates of overall hypoglycaemia were also significantly lower at 6 months after switching to Tresiba, it added

* In people with type 1 diabetes, the rate of severe hypoglycaemia was reduced by 85 percent and by 92 percent in people with type 2 diabetes

* "Real-world studies are important to understand how outcomes from clinical trials translate into real-world practice," said chief science officer Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen

* "Our real-world data presented at ADA reinforce what we have seen in the clinical trial programme" (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Teis Jensen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.