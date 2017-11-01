FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2017 / 6:47 AM / in a day

Diabetes drugmaker Novo Nordisk expects low to mid single-digit growth in 2018​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk , the world’s top maker of diabetes drugs, posted third-quarter operating profit slightly above forecasts on Wednesday, and said it expected low to mid single-digit sales and operating profit growth next year.

The firm posted a quarterly operating profit of 12.04 billion Danish crowns ($1.88 billion) compared to an average 11.95 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. .

The firm narrowed its 2017 sales growth forecast to 2-3 percent from 1-3 percent and lifted the higher range of its operating profit growth outlook to 3-6 percent from 1-5 percent, all measured in local currencies. ($1 = 6.3904 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)

