Diabetes drugmaker Novo Nordisk Q4 operating profit slightly below expectations

COPENHAGEN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk , the world’s biggest maker of diabetes drugs, posted fourth-quarter operating profit slightly below expectations on Thursday and said it expects 2018 sales and operating profit measured in Danish crowns to be hit by a weaker dollar.

The firm posted a quarterly operating profit of 10.05 billion Danish crowns ($1.68 billion) on revenue of 27.99 billion crowns, down 10 percent from a year earlier and slightly below an average 10.38 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 5.9976 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Sunil Nair)