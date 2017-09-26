FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novomatic yet to decide whether to IPO or pursue other financing -source
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 26, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 23 days ago

Novomatic yet to decide whether to IPO or pursue other financing -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Austrian gambling group Novomatic has yet to decide whether to pursue an initial public offering or rather alternative sources of financing, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Novomatic had been expected to publish its intention to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange this week.

A company spokesman declined to comment.

Earlier this year, Novomatic hired banks to evaluate financing options, although it is fully financed for 2017.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.