LPC-Barings looks to sell Northgate loans

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - A £40.8m block of loans in Northgate Public Services (NPS) has been put up for sale on Europe’s secondary loan market from Barings, as investors consider their position in the company, banking sources said.

Cinven agreed to acquire NPS, the public-sector division of British software firm Northgate Information Solutions, in December 2014 from private equity firm KKR for £320m, backed with a £287.5m loan, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

A £237.5m term loan B that formed part of the buyout financing was trading on Europe’s secondary loan market at 86.3% of face value on July 18, TRLPC data shows.

It was quoted at around 95% of face value on July 17, the same level as it had been quoted at since March, although that quote was thought to be stale as the name is quite illiquid and has traded little, sources said.

The £40.8m block of paper comes as Barings looks to sell out of its position via a Bids Wanted In Competition (BWIC) auction process, with bids due by 2pm UK time on July 20, the sources said.

There is a buy it now price of 88% of face value, the sources said.

Barings and Cinven declined to comment.

NPS, whose clients include Britain's police and emergency services and government departments, has struggled amid a difficult macro-economic environment, one of the sources said.

“NPS is underperforming as it is in a challenging, competitive market space, with a lot of clients in the public sector. There have been delays and contracts not going ahead as clients deal with spending squeezes. It has not been helped by government and Brexit uncertainty,” an investor said.

While Barings is selling out, some investors are considering buying in, the sources said.

Selling via a BWIC is seen as ambitious and aggressive as any investor not already in the deal is unlikely to be particularly familiar with it, given the paper does not trade much.

Any new investor tempted to buy the paper will have a short period of time to do their homework on the company before the auction deadline.

With a buy it now price of 88% of face value it could attract both par investors willing to take a punt that the company will improve and distressed investors, taking a bet that performance will decline.

“It is a tough one as there is no smoke without fire but it is far from being a basket case. However, if it was a stellar performer it would be trading at par,” the investors said.

The sterling term loan, raised in February 2015, pays 575bp with a 1% floor. At the time of syndication, half of the loan was pre-placed with lead banks Goldman Sachs, Bank of Ireland and Credit Agricole and the rest was sold to funds, according to TRLPC. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)