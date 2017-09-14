FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Westinghouse sees progress in Turkey nuclear deal
September 14, 2017 / 5:57 PM / in a month

Westinghouse sees progress in Turkey nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Toshiba-owned nuclear reactor maker Westinghouse expects to make progress soon in its plans to build a nuclear plant in Turkey, it said on Thursday.

Westinghouse in 2014 signed an agreement with China’s State Nuclear Power Technology Corporation (SNPTC) and Electricity Generation Company (EÜAŞ), the largest electric power company in Turkey, to build a four-unit nuclear power plant site in Turkey based on Westinghouse’s AP1000 reactor technology.

”In Turkey we are working with SNPTC. Hopefully we will have some news very soon,” Westinghouse CEO José Emeterio Gutiérrez told reporters at the World Nuclear Association conference.

Energy-hungry Turkey, which has no nuclear plants at the moment, has three major nuclear plant projects. One is with Russia’s Rosatom, the other with a Japanese-French consortium that includes French utility Engie. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale and Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)

