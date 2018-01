Jan 29 (Reuters) - Canadian cannabis producer Aphria Inc said on Monday it would buy rival Nuuvera Inc for $826 million to expand into Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Aphria said it will pay $8.50 per share to Nuuvera shareholders, representing a 21.4 percent premium to the stock’s Friday closing price.

It was not immediately clear if the deal value was in Canadian or U.S. dollars. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)