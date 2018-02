Feb 8 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp reported a 34 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Thursday, underpinned by strong demand for its graphics chips used in data centers, gaming devices, self-driving vehicles and in cryptocurrency mining.

The company’s net income rose to $1.12 billion, or $1.78 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, from $655 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $2.91 billion from $2.17 billion.