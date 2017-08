FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) has agreed to buy U.S. home dialysis device maker NxStage for around $2 billion in cash, FMC said in a statement on Monday.

FMC said the acquisition would position it as a global leader in home dialysis and enable it to establish a U.S. presence in critical care. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)