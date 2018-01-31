FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 1:01 AM / 2 days ago

NZX Ltd signs MOU with HKEX to expand international presence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - NZX Ltd said on Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd as the two exchanges look to collaborate on a range of assets.

“This supports the New Zealand exchange’s commitment to increase its international presence as outlined in NZX’s recently released strategy,” NZX Chairman James Miller said in a statement.

The memorandum would result in the two exchanges looking to cooperate in areas including dual listings, derivatives, listed debt and depository receipts, among others. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
