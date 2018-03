March 7 (Reuters) - NZX Ltd said on Wednesday it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Singapore Exchange to expand their co-operation in Asia-Pacific markets.

Under the MoU terms, NZX and Singapore Exchange will cooperate on a range of areas, including promotion of derivatives products and dual and secondary listings, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)