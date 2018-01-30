O2 Czech Republic Q4 net profit rises 18 percent

PRAGUE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic reported on Tuesday an 18.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 1.47 billion crowns ($71.91 million), boosted by new services and the sale of a stake in start-up company Taxify.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4.4 percent to 2.71 billion crowns in the quarter while revenue was flat at 9.84 billion crowns.

Czech O2, majority owned by the PPF investment group of the richest Czech businessman, Petr Kellner, also reported full-year net profit up 6.2 percent to 5.59 billion crowns. Management was due to hold a conference call later in the day and may comment then on a shareholder dividend. ($1 = 20.4410 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)