Dec 11 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Oasis Petroleum Inc said on Monday it would buy 20,300 net acres in the Delaware Basin from privately-held Forge Energy LLC for about $946 million.

Oasis said it will would buy the acreage, which produced 3,500 barrels of oil equivalent in November, in cash and stock. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)