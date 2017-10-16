FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elliott urges Ocean Rig to review opportunities including strategic deals
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 16, 2017 / 9:45 PM / in 5 days

Elliott urges Ocean Rig to review opportunities including strategic deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig UDW’s top investor Elliott Management on Monday urged the offshore driller to hire advisers to review “opportunities” including possible strategic deals.

Elliott disclosed a 20.4 stake in the company earlier this month after it completed restructuring in September.

Ocean Rig filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court in March, hit by cancellations as major oil producing customers withdrew from deep water projects amid falling oil prices. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.