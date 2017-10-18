Oman Electricity Transmission says it has no plans to raise finance this year

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oman Electricity Transmission Co (OETC) has no plans to raise any further financing this year, it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Six banking sources told Reuters earlier this week that OETC was considering whether to issue U.S. dollar sukuk, which would be the company’s first international Islamic debt issue.

OETC issued its latest conventional bond, $500 million of 10-year notes, last May. It also sold a $1 billion bond in 2015. Both deals were managed by Bank Muscat and JP Morgan.