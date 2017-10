(Corrects the order of the first and last names)

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Chinese bike-sharing startup Ofo is in talks to raise new financing of more than $1 billion, its co-founder Pinjie Yang told Reuters after an Ofo presentation in Moscow on Friday.

“Yes, it can exceed $1 billion,” Pinjie Yang said, via a translator. He declined to disclose what banks were involved in the talks. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)