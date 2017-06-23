FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Spain's OHL to sell up to 40 pct of concessions affiliate
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 23, 2017 / 8:02 AM / 2 months ago

Spain's OHL to sell up to 40 pct of concessions affiliate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 23 (Reuters) - Spanish builder OHL said on Friday it was looking to sell between 25 percent and 40 percent of is concessions affiliate in an effort to find the unit a partner by the end of the year.

It had received a number of offers for a stake in the affiliate OHL Concesiones SA, the company said during a conference call.

On Thursday, OHL said it was evaluating the possibility of incorporating a significant minority shareholder at the wholly owned subsidiary and would use the proceeds to reduce its net debt. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.