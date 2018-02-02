Brazil's Oi will not hold Feb 7 shareholder meeting -filing

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Oi SA will not hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Feb. 7, the Brazilian telecoms company said in a securities filing on Friday.

Holding the meeting would be contrary to a recent decision by the Rio de Janeiro bankruptcy court which is overseeing its bankruptcy process, it said.

The judge overseeing the restructuring approved Oi’s debt restructuring plan on Jan. 8 and called a proposed shareholders meeting “absolutely unnecessary”. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely)