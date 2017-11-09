Brazilian judge delays Oi creditor assembly to Dec. 7

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Brazilian judge overseeing the debt restructuring of telecommunications firm Oi SA has delayed a creditors assembly scheduled for Friday to Dec. 7, allowing banks, regulators, bondholders and shareholders more time to reach a consensus.

Judge Fernando Viana previously had delayed the assembly from Oct. 23 to this week, as stakeholders presented competing plans to restructure 65 billion reais ($20 billion) of debts in Latin America’s biggest-ever bankruptcy protection process.