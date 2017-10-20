FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Oi ready for Monday creditors meeting, CEO says
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
October 20, 2017 / 1:59 PM / in 4 days

Brazil's Oi ready for Monday creditors meeting, CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is “totally prepared” for a creditors assembly on Monday, but the group will continue conversations should a petition by bondholders to delay the meeting be approved, the company’s chief executive said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters while exiting the Finance Ministry in Brasilia, Oi CEO Marco Schroeder said the group could take advantage of a delay to reach a “slightly more consolidated” restructuring proposal. Earlier on Friday, several Oi bondholder groups said they had asked to delay the meeting of creditors.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Gram Slattery

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.