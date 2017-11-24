FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil carrier Oi chief executive offers resignation -sources
#Bankruptcy News
November 24, 2017 / 7:18 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Brazil carrier Oi chief executive offers resignation -sources

Tatiana Bautzer, Gram Slattery

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazilian telecommunications firm Oi SA, Marco Schroeder, has tendered his resignation, three sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Friday.

It was not immediately clear if the offer had been accepted. Oi is two weeks away from a crucial creditor vote on a proposal to restructure 65 billion reais (US$20 billion) of debt in Latin America’s largest-ever bankruptcy proceedings.

A spokesperson for Oi could not immediately be reached for comment.

$1 = 3.23 reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Gram Slattery

