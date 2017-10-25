FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil government to draft Oi restructuring proposal by Friday
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 25, 2017 / 3:20 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Brazil government to draft Oi restructuring proposal by Friday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Shareholders in debt-laden phone carrier Oi SA were set to meet on Wednesday amid discussions within the Brazilian government on drafting an alternative restructuring proposal by Friday, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The alternative plan is under negotiation between the government’s Solicitor General, telecoms regulator Anatel and state-controlled creditors such as Banco do Brasil SA and development bank BNDES, two of the sources said on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

One of the people said Brazil’s government is also in talks with Oi bondholders, which publicly rejected the company’s restructuring plan presented earlier this month.

A judge overseeing the bankruptcy protection proceedings agreed to a request by creditors to reschedule an assembly for November, giving time to reconcile competing restructuring proposals more than a year into Brazil’s biggest-ever in-court reorganization.

The government plan will include conditions to restructure Oi’s debts to public banks and 11 billion reais ($3.5 billion) or more of fines and interest owed to Anatel, the two sources said, adding that the government sees a regulatory intervention as a last resort.

“Given events in Brasilia, there could be a good plan this week,” said a third person familiar with talks.

The plan put forth by the government group would then be put to a vote at a creditors assembly on Nov. 10. If creditors cannot reach a consensus, the company would be liquidated — an alternative that creditors want to avoid.

$1 = 3.23 reais Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Leonardo Goy and Ricardo Brito; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.