RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian judge overseeing the debt restructuring of telecommunications firm Oi SA has blocked two recently appointed directors from taking a role in drafting its recovery plan.

In a Thursday ruling, Judge Fernando Viana said the two board members who were named to management positions on Nov. 3 were banned from getting involved in talks with creditors to restructure the company’s $20 billion debt. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier)