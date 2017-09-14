Brazil's Oi creditors, shareholders yet to agree on debt plan terms

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Talks between creditors and shareholders of Oi SA over the Brazilian phone carrier’s in-court restructuring gave signs of moving forward this week, but the parties have yet to find common ground on key aspects like a capital injection plan, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said on Thursday.

An agreement may only take place ahead of a creditor assembly slated for early next month, Schroeder told reporters in Rio de Janeiro.

Oi’s in-court reorganization, which started in June 2016, has been marked by a series of disputes between creditors and shareholders. Such rifts have led the government to threaten to intervene should stakeholders fail to reach an agreement. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)