Oi shareholder tries to delay creditor vote on new restructuring plan

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A key shareholder in Brazilian telecommunications firm Oi SA on Thursday asked a bankruptcy judge to delay a Dec. 19 creditor assembly, citing concerns about a new restructuring plan that could hand control of the company to bondholders.

Societe Mondiale, the investment vehicle for Nelson Tanure, said in a statement that the new plan, presented late on Tuesday, did not get proper approvals or include important documentation related to a proposed capital increase. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)