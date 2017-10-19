FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Banco do Brasil requests delay of Oi creditors assembly -sources
#Bankruptcy News
October 19, 2017 / 11:10 PM / 2 days ago

REFILE-Banco do Brasil requests delay of Oi creditors assembly -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add missing word in first paragraph)

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA has asked to delay an assembly of creditors of Brazilian phone company Oi SA scheduled for Monday, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Oi’s revised restructuring plan proposed by management last week has been publicly rejected by the steering committees of key bondholder groups and most export credit agencies. Banco do Brasil, which is owed 4.4 billion reais ($1.4 billion) in Oi’s bankruptcy, declined to comment.

$1 = 3.17 reais Reporting by Leonardo Goy in Brasilia and Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo; Editing by Sandra Maler

