Shareholder in Brazil's Oi says 'satisfied' with regulator's demands
November 6, 2017 / 7:06 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Shareholder in Brazil's Oi says 'satisfied' with regulator's demands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Société Mundiale, an influential shareholder in Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA, said in a statement on Monday it was “satisfied” by a demand from the country’s telecoms regulator to be consulted on decisions regarding the company.

On Monday, regulator Anatel said in a resolution seen by Reuters that the company needs to submit the newest debt restructuring plan approved by Oi’s board to the agency before moving forward. Anatel said some of the financial obligations created by the plan could introduce “operational risks” to the company. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

