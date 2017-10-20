FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Creditors request delay of Oi assembly -sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
October 20, 2017 / 1:01 AM / in 5 days

UPDATE 1-Creditors request delay of Oi assembly -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with details on the creditors’ request)

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Creditors including state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA, development bank BNDES and groups representing bondholders on Thursday requested the delay of Monday’s creditors assembly of Brazilian phone company Oi SA, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Oi’s revised restructuring plan proposed by management last week has been publicly rejected by the steering committees of key bondholder groups and most export credit agencies.

Creditors want the company to revise the restructuring plan once more. Banco do Brasil declined to comment. BNDES and representatives for the steering committees of Oi’s two largest bondholder groups did not immediately comment.

$1 = 3.17 reais Reporting by Leonardo Goy in Brasilia and Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.