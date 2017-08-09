FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Oi posts bigger-than-expected loss on hedging
August 9, 2017 / 9:52 PM / 4 days ago

Brazil's Oi posts bigger-than-expected loss on hedging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oi SA, the Brazilian phone carrier under bankruptcy protection, posted a bigger-than-expected second-quarter loss triggered by a scrapping of currency hedging positions.

In a Wednesday securities filing, Oi said it lost a net 3.303 billion reais ($) last quarter, a shortfall 16 times bigger than the 200 million-real loss in the prior three months. The result came in well above an average consensus estimate of 332.8 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

