FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Oi says capital hike may lift investment by 40 pct
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
August 10, 2017 / 2:24 PM / in 2 months

Brazil's Oi says capital hike may lift investment by 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Oi SA, Brazil’s biggest fixed-line phone carrier, could boost annual capital spending by about 40 percent if it goes ahead with a capital increase of 8 billion reais, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder said on Thursday.

Schroeder told analysts on an earnings call that talks with creditors regarding a potential capital increase were ongoing, but they had not yet reached an agreement.

He said capital spending could rise to 7 billion reais ($2.2 billion) from 5 billion reais currently if the proposed capital increase happens.

Late on Wednesday, Oi posted a larger-than-expected loss as it closed currency-hedging positions.

$1 = 3.157 reais Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.