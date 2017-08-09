FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Oi posts bigger-than-expected loss on hedging
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
August 9, 2017 / 9:52 PM / in 2 months

Brazil's Oi posts bigger-than-expected loss on hedging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oi SA, the Brazilian phone carrier under bankruptcy protection, posted a bigger-than-expected second-quarter loss triggered by a scrapping of currency hedging positions.

In a Wednesday securities filing, Oi said it lost a net 3.303 billion reais ($) last quarter, a shortfall 16 times bigger than the 200 million-real loss in the prior three months. The result came in well above an average consensus estimate of 332.8 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.