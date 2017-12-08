Forties crude flows to reach normal rates over weekend -Ineos

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - * Crude oil flows through the UK’s Forties pipeline will ramp up to its normal level over the weekend, a spokesman for Ineos said on Friday. * The spokesman said the pipeline was “unconstrained” following a small flow rate reduction. Further details on the size of the cut were not disclosed. * Flows were reduced this week after an issue at the Kinneil gas processing plant that is restarting and after a minor leak on the pipeline. * Forties is the key grade out of five North Sea crude streams used to set the dated Brent benchmark. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)