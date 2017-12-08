FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Forties crude flows to reach normal rates over weekend -Ineos
December 8, 2017 / 10:48 AM / Updated a day ago

Forties crude flows to reach normal rates over weekend -Ineos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - * Crude oil flows through the UK’s Forties pipeline will ramp up to its normal level over the weekend, a spokesman for Ineos said on Friday. * The spokesman said the pipeline was “unconstrained” following a small flow rate reduction. Further details on the size of the cut were not disclosed. * Flows were reduced this week after an issue at the Kinneil gas processing plant that is restarting and after a minor leak on the pipeline. * Forties is the key grade out of five North Sea crude streams used to set the dated Brent benchmark. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
