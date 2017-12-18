INEOS assessing damage to Forties crude pipe, sticks with 2-4 week repair estimate

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Assessment of the damage to the Forties crude oil pipeline in the North Sea is ongoing a week after the system closed down, operator INEOS said on Monday, adding that it still expected repair work to take between two and four weeks.

The system, which carries around 450,000 barrels per day of Forties crude to Britain, along with a third of the UK’s total offshore natural gas output, has been closed since last Monday after a routine inspection revealed a crack in an onshore section of the pipe.

“We are currently monitoring the pipeline and working through some of the solutions for repair,” INEOS spokesman Richard Longden said. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Louise Heavens)