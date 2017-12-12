FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No fuel and gas supply impacts seen after UK pipeline shutdown -Scottish minister
December 12, 2017 / 2:31 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

No fuel and gas supply impacts seen after UK pipeline shutdown -Scottish minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Dec 12 (Reuters) - There are no plans to to shut down Grangemouth refinery nor any impact anticipated on fuel and gas supplies after the shutdown of Britain’s biggest oil pipeline from the North Sea, the Forties pipeline, Scotland’s energy minister said on Tuesday.

The Forties pipeline is likely to be shut for several weeks for repairs, operator INEOS said earlier, sending international crude prices to their highest since the middle of 2015. (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary; editing by Stephen Addison)

