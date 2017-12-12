No fuel and gas supply impacts seen after UK pipeline shutdown -Scottish minister

EDINBURGH, Dec 12 (Reuters) - There are no plans to to shut down Grangemouth refinery nor any impact anticipated on fuel and gas supplies after the shutdown of Britain’s biggest oil pipeline from the North Sea, the Forties pipeline, Scotland’s energy minister said on Tuesday.

The Forties pipeline is likely to be shut for several weeks for repairs, operator INEOS said earlier, sending international crude prices to their highest since the middle of 2015. (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary; editing by Stephen Addison)