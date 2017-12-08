Ineos says Forties oil flows ramp up as Kinneil plant restarts

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - * Oil flows through the UK’s Forties pipeline are ramping up as the Kinneil gas processing plant restarts following an issue this week, a spokesman for pipeline operator Ineos said. * Repairs to fix an unrelated leak on the pipeline were continuing, the spokesman said. The company did not say when these would be complete or by how much rates had been reduced. * Forties crude is one of the North Sea grades along with Brent, Ekofisk, Troll and Oseberg that sets the dated Brent benchmark used to price two-thirds of the world’s crude. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)