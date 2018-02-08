FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Energy
February 8, 2018 / 8:29 AM / 2 days ago

North Sea Forties crude oil pipeline restarts - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas have begun flowing again from the Forties pipeline in the North Sea, following a brief outage the previous day, a spokesman for operator INEOS said on Thursday.

“The pipeline is back up and running,” the spokesman said.

The Forties pipeline, which carries around a quarter of all North Sea crude oil output and roughly a third of Britain’s total offshore natural gas production, shut down on Wednesday for the second time in two months, after a feed control valve closed at its Kinneil facility in Scotland.

The pipeline, which Swiss-based INEOS bought in late October for $250 million from BP, carries around 450,000 barrels per day of Forties crude oil.

Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.