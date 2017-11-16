FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to become oil and gas world leader in long term - IEA
#Energy
November 16, 2017 / 1:42 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

U.S. to become oil and gas world leader in long term - IEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bonn, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The head of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol said on Thursday the United States would - in the long term - become the “undisputed leader of oil and gas production worldwide”.

Speaking at the U.N. climate conference in Bonn, Germany, he said the agency expected oil markets to rebalance next year if oil demand remained “more or less” as robust as it is today and if OPEC and non-OPEC continued with their oil production cuts.

Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Mark Potter

