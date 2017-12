YAMOUSSOUKRO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has awarded partners BP and Kosmos Energy five new oil blocks under an agreement with state oil company Petroci, government spokesman Bruno Kone said on Wednesday.

Petroci will maintain a 10 percent stake in blocks CI-526, CI-602, CI-603, CI-707 and CI-708. Kone did not give a breakdown of Kosmos and BP’s stakes. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Susan Fenton)