February 26, 2018 / 1:48 AM / 2 days ago

REFILE-TABLE-South Korea's Iran crude oil import in January down 47.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    SEOUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - SEOUL, February 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude
oil imports from Iran fell 47.3 percent in January from a year earlier, while
its total crude oil imports rose 6.6 percent year on year to 99.8 million
barrels last month, data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) showed on
Monday.
For story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in January             
                                 (in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
                                    Jan 2018    Dec 2017    Jan 2017
  Crude oil imports                   99,816      99,851      93,663
  (1,000 b/d)                          3,220       3,221       3,021
  Oil product demand                  83,981      85,159      79,927
  (1,000 b/d)                          2,709       2,747       2,578
  Crude runs                          99,822     100,160      98,224
  Oil product output                 108,760     109,728     106,251
  (1,000 b/d)                          3,508       3,540       3,427
  End-month private oil stocks       102,191     102,987      98,191
  Crude oil stocks                    41,933      42,080      37,222
  Oil product stocks                  51,479      52,246      53,039
  Oil product exports                 45,136      45,836      41,968
  Oil product imports                 27,536      26,212      26,457
  Operation Rate(%)                    105.6       106.0       103.9
    Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total
end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes byproducts obtained
from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products.
     
    Details of some of the biggest crude exporters to South Korea in January
compared with both a month and a year earlier are below. 
  Country          Jan 2018    Dec 2017    Jan 2017
  Saudi Arabia       27,441      29,544      24,494
  Kuwait             14,962      12,079      12,716
  Iran                7,812       8,712      14,819
  Qatar               6,891       6,297       6,093
  UAE                 4,563       6,797       8,474
    
    Details of some of the biggest crude exporters to South Korea in January
compared with year 2018 and 2017 are below. 
The exporters may not be the top five oil suppliers to South Korea as KNOC
classifies crude imports from Iraq under "Others"
  Country            Jan 2018      Jan 2017
  Saudi Arabia         27,441        24,494
  Kuwait               14,962        12,716
  Iran                  7,812        14,819
  Qatar                 6,891         6,093
  UAE                   4,563         8,474
    Note: South Korea's Iraqi crude imports data is available at a later date on
the KNOC website (www.petronet.co.kr).

 (Reporting By Jane Chung)
