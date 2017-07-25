FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
Kuwait says premature to talk about deeper cuts-report
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 25, 2017 / 1:07 PM / 10 days ago

Kuwait says premature to talk about deeper cuts-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Kuwait's OPEC governor Haitham al-Ghais said it is premature to talk about additional cuts to oil output as things are going in the right direction and signs are positive, Al-Arabiya television reported.

Al-Ghais said oil demand is expected to rise by 2 million barrels per day as we enter the second half of the year.

Kuwait chairs a ministerial committee which met in the Russian city of St Petersburg on Monday.

The committee of OPEC and non-OPEC states monitors the implementation of a global oil pact to cut oil output by a combined 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) from January 2017 until the end of March 2018. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Mostafa Hashem, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.