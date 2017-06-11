FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
June 11, 2017 / 7:41 AM / 2 months ago

Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA, June 11 (Reuters) - A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.

Falih, speaking to reporters in the Kazakh capital of Astana, also said Saudi Arabia planned to grow exports to the United States in the long-term.

"The U.S. market will always be key (to us), in the long term we will continue and grow exports to the Unites States, today the United States is well supplied," Falih told a briefing. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jack Stubbs)

