Shell Midstream Zydeco pipeline to start maintenance next week

HOUSTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Shell Pipeline Company LP said this week it plans to begin maintenance on its Zydeco Pipeline system late next week, according to a company spokesman.

* Maintenance activities are expected to last between 30 and 45 days, spokesman Ray Fisher said

* Shell’s Zydeco Pipeline delivers crude to St. James, Louisiana, from terminals in Houston and Port Neches and Nederland, Texas. The 350-mile (563-km) line has a mainline capacity of 375,000 barrels per day (Reporting by Bryan Sims in Houston; Editing by Sandra Maler)