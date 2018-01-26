FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 10:33 PM / 3 days ago

Shell Midstream Zydeco pipeline to start maintenance next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Shell Pipeline Company LP said this week it plans to begin maintenance on its Zydeco Pipeline system late next week, according to a company spokesman.

* Maintenance activities are expected to last between 30 and 45 days, spokesman Ray Fisher said

* Shell’s Zydeco Pipeline delivers crude to St. James, Louisiana, from terminals in Houston and Port Neches and Nederland, Texas. The 350-mile (563-km) line has a mainline capacity of 375,000 barrels per day (Reporting by Bryan Sims in Houston; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
