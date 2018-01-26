MOVES-BB Energy reopens U.S. middle distillates desk, expands trading

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) -

* Oil trader BB Energy plans to relaunch its U.S. middle distillates operations, hiring Nelson Rios to trade from the company’s Houston office, a source familiar with the plans told Reuters

* Rios, previously with oil trader Noble Group, will join a Houston office that already features light ends trading but had no distillates desk, a source told Reuters

* Rios will report to Frederic Lassau, who joined BB Energy as the global head of middle distillates trading in September from the trading arm of Royal Dutch Shell

* Lassau is heading a global team that includes middle distillates traders in Houston, London and Singapore

* Dubai-based BB Energy, founded in 1937 in Lebanon, has expanded since its initial focus on trading heavy oil products in the Mediterranean (Reporting By Libby George and Ahmad Ghaddar)