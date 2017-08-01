FACTBOX-European participation in U.S. offshore wind leases

Aug 1 (Reuters) - European companies, including some oil majors, have made inroads into the emerging U.S. offshore wind market, as shown by the following list of companies awarded seabed leases so far. European companies are in italics.

AWARDED SEABED LEASES Massachusetts - Vineyard Wind: Avangrid (owned by Spanish utility company Iberdrola) - Bay State Wind: Danish former oil major DONG Energy , New England ultility Eversource - Cape Wind: Boston-based Energy Management Inc. - Deepwater Wind Energy Center: Deepwater Wind (owned by U.S. –based investment company D.E. Shaw Group)

New Jersey - Fishermen's Energy Atlantic City Windfarm 1 & 2 - DONG Energy project (lease previously owned by RES America) - New Jersey Wind Energy Area: US Wind (owned by Italian renewable energy specialist Renexia SpA)

Maryland - Skipjack: Deepwater Wind (owned by D.E. Shaw Group) - Maryland Project: US Wind (owned by Renexia SpA) New York - New York Wind Energy Area: Statoil

Delaware - Bluewater Wind: Deepwater Wind (owned by D.E. Shaw Group)

Maine - New England Aqua Ventus: Canadian energy and services company Emera Inc., U.S. construction company Cianbro Corp., University of Maine, French marine renewables company DCNS

Virginia - Virginia Offshore Wind Technology Advancement Project: Dominion

North Carolina - Kitty Hawk: Avangrid (owned by Iberdrola)

Sources: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management; Company websites (Reporting by Susana Twidale and Karolin Schaps)