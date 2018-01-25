U.S. Chemical Safety Board to investigate fatal Oklahoma explosion

HOUSTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Chemical Safety Board (CSB) on Thursday said it plans a full investigation into an explosion at an oil and gas drilling site that killed five workers earlier this week near Quinton, Oklahoma.

The CSB investigates major industrial accidents and makes recommendations to prevent future incidents.

The accident occurred on Monday when workers were drilling a gas well that exploded and caught fire. The well was being drilled by Patterson-UTI Energy for Red Mountain Energy. (Reporting by Bryan Sims, editing by G Crosse)